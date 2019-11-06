Home

Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
1963 - 2019
David F. Fisher Obituary
SALAMANCA - David F. Fisher, 56, of Salamanca, passed away at his home Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019).

He was born June 9, 1963, in Salamanca, son of Frank and Alma Woodworth Fisher, who survive.

Mr. Fisher was a self-employed construction worker throughout the area.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salamanca and was an avid outdoorsman, as he loved hunting. He also loved his cats.

Besides his parents, Mr. Fisher is survived by three brothers, Robert Fisher of Little Valley, Russell (Mirta) Fisher of Killbuck and James (Darren) Fisher of Salamanca. Also surviving are two sisters, Peggy (Brian Lowry) Nolan of Bolivar and Jodi (Chad) Adams of Acworth, Ga.; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday (Nov. 11, 2019) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -