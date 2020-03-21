|
BELFAST - David G. Kemp, 84, of 7147 State Road 19 N., passed away Thursday (March 19, 2020) at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born Dec. 4, 1935, in Caneadea, he was the son of Hiram A. and Dorothy J. Rich Kemp. On Sept. 6, 1958, in Dalton, he married the former Eunice I. Parker, who survives.
He had grown up in the Dalton, Short Tract and Fillmore areas. He attended the Fillmore Central School and eventually received his GED certificate.
Dave served with the U.S. Army, during the Korean Conflict, from 1953 to 1955. Later he attended Alfred State College for a year, studying engineering.
Dave loved cars and working on them. He was an auto mechanic in various places, including Perry; Caledonia; Avon; and Warsaw. He came to Belfast in 1971, where he was a self-employed mechanic at his home. He was a generous man, sometimes repairing people's cars for no money.
He enjoyed cars and working on them; beagle and coon hunting dogs; and tropical fish. He loved his family and spending time with them.
He attended the Belmont Baptist Church and was a member of the Robert W. Howden American Legion Post 1511 in Belfast.
Surviving besides his wife Eunice, is a son, David G. Kemp II of Holmdel, N.J.; two daughters, Dorothy M. (Bernard) Courant of Stannards and Crystal L. (Paul) Malota of Belfast; eight grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hiram (Oleath) Kemp of Hunt and Gordon (Rita) Kemp of Campbell; two sisters, Winifred Austin of Hazlet, N.J. and Kathleen (Zafar) Ahmad of Holmdel; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two great-grandchildren.
There will be no visitation. A private graveside service will be held on March 25, 2020, at the Union Cemetery, in Dalton. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, Belfast.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2020