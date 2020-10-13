ROCHESTER - David H. Greer, of West Henrietta, died Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in Highland Hospital, Rochester.
He was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in the town of Hume, a son of the late Thomas Greer and Helen Ludwig.
David was a veteran of the U.S. military, serving first in the Navy, followed by the Air Force, and he concluded his service by serving in the Army.
For 32 years, he was an employee of General Motors, in Rochester.
He loved hunting, fishing, his beloved dogs, Sammy and Pee-wee and visiting relatives.
Surviving are his children, Nicholas ( Laura) Greer of Ormond Beach, Fla. and Elizabeth (Scott) Mullen of Rochester; two grandsons, Justin (Vivian) Greer and Ryan Greer; a great-granddaughter, Sarina Greer; a brother, Malcom (Sandy) Greer of Charlotte, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Mary Bowen.
Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) in the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Bruce Smith, pastor of the Higgins Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to SPCA serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895 or the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
