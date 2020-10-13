1/1
David H. Greer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROCHESTER - David H. Greer, of West Henrietta, died Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) in Highland Hospital, Rochester.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1936, in the town of Hume, a son of the late Thomas Greer and Helen Ludwig.

David was a veteran of the U.S. military, serving first in the Navy, followed by the Air Force, and he concluded his service by serving in the Army.

For 32 years, he was an employee of General Motors, in Rochester.

He loved hunting, fishing, his beloved dogs, Sammy and Pee-wee and visiting relatives.

Surviving are his children, Nicholas ( Laura) Greer of Ormond Beach, Fla. and Elizabeth (Scott) Mullen of Rochester; two grandsons, Justin (Vivian) Greer and Ryan Greer; a great-granddaughter, Sarina Greer; a brother, Malcom (Sandy) Greer of Charlotte, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Mary Bowen.

Family and friends may gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) in the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Bruce Smith, pastor of the Higgins Wesleyan Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.

Memorials if desired, to SPCA serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Online condolences may be made at: koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopler-Williams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved