Service Information Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home Inc 296 N Main St Wellsville , NY 14895 (585)-593-5431 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Grace United Church Wellsville , NY Memorial service 11:00 AM Grace United Church, Wellsville, , NY

HOUGHTON - Dr. David Allyn Howard, 76, of Houghton, died peacefully at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, Sunday (June 9, 2019) after an unexpected illness. He was the loving husband of 50 years to Dr. Irmgard "Irma" Keeler Howard. He had taught history at Houghton College, Houghton, for 48 years.



David was the eldest son of Martha and William "Al" Howard of Salem, Mass. He graduated from Salem High School and Gordon College, Wenham, Mass. He earned his master's degree and doctorate from Duke University. He met his wife, Irma, through Intervarsity Christian Fellowship while they were both graduate students at Duke; she played the organ at Blacknall Memorial Presbyterian Church and he sang in the choir.



As professor at Houghton College, Dr. Howard taught classes in Latin American history, African history, British history, the Reformation and history for science honors, among others. He advised hundreds of students pursuing careers in the humanities, law and sciences, and was known, according to Dr. Paul Young, for his "perspicacious" insights and a deep, but subtle, sense of humor.



He is the author of two books: The Royal Indian Hospital of Mexico City, and Conquistador in Chains: Cabeza de Vaca and the Indians of the Americas.



For more than 30 years he sang in the choir at Grace United Church (formerly First Congregational), Wellsville, where Irma played the organ.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Philip (Shirley); four children, Deborah (Sergei), Bill (Deniz), Eleanor (Patrick) Henebury and Stephen (April); eight grandchildren, Ekaterina, Alex, Andrew, Allison, Davyd, Clyde, Samuel and Daniel; and a nephew, Robert.



He was predeceased by his parents; and a nephew, Philip W. Howard.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) at Grace United Church, Wellsville, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Sergei Nikolaev will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Peabody, Mass.



Memorials may be made to the Liberal Arts Scholarship at Houghton College, Houghton; or Grace United Church, Wellsville.



Arrangements are entrusted to Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville.



Published in The Olean Times Herald from June 11 to June 12, 2019

