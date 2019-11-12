|
FRIENDSHIP - David J. Pratt, 75, of 6908 County Road 31, Friendship, passed away Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, after an illness.
Born on March 24, 1944, in Westerly, R.I.,, he was a son of William W. and Pearl Park Pratt. On Nov. 12, 1965, in North Stonington, Conn., he married his beloved wife of 54 years, Laura J. Clark, who survives.
David attended Westerly High School. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Brownson.
He had been employed as an inspector and machinist, for Dresser Rand in Wellsville, from which he retired.
David was an avid radio control plane pilot and was a charter member of the Wellsville Area Small Planes Society.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David (Kathi) Pratt of Norwich, Conn. and Jeff (Dawn) Pratt of Ogden, Utah; a daughter, Lori (Bryan) Swanger of Leonardsville, Kansas; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, William Pratt of Baden, Pa. and Daniel (Carole) Pratt of Richmond, R.I.; two sisters, Rosalie (Bill) Sherron of Ashaway, R.I. and Donna Litwin of Ashaway; several nieces and nephews; and his close friends, Joe Persons, Raymond Hoopes and Ruth and Tad Manske.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Pauline Holland; and a brother, Joe Park.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 14, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Calvin Densmore, pastor of Andover Baptist Church, will officiate.
Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Friendship.
The family suggests memorials be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895.
Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019