|
|
HOUSTON, Texas - David Jon Hornblower, 67, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, in Houston.
David was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Olean, N.Y., to Helen and William Hornblower. He met the love of his life, Deborah Sirianni, and became a father to Kristen Sirianni.
David was a U.S. Marine who fought for our country in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. David was a free-spirited and kind man who had plenty of friends and loved life and his family.
David loved the beach, rollerblading, building houses and later, truck driving.
He is survived by brothers, Mark, Dale, Bill and Jeff; and sister, Myra. He is also survived by children, Shane Brink and Kristen Naish; grandchildren; nephews; and nieces.
Services will be held at 2:15 p.m. March 13, 2020, at Houston National Cemetery, Houston.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 28, 2020