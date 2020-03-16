|
|
SALAMANCA - David K. Johnson, 60, of Maple Street, Salamanca, passed away on Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
He was born Dec. 2, 1959, in Jamestown, the son of the late Verona and Betty Sischo Johnson.
David attended Falconer Central School, and had worked for New Directions Youth and Family Services, in Randolph. In earlier years he worked as a police officer, for the Seneca Nation, for 23 years.
He enjoyed fishing; riding motorcycles; traveling; camping; and going to concerts.
Surviving are his wife, Patty A. Bennett Johnson, whom he married on August 10, 1985; a daughter, Jasmine Johnson of Olean; two sons, Eric Johnson and Kyle Johnson, both of Salamanca; a granddaughter, Rickey Wickham-Green of Olean; two sisters, Lori Johnson of Falconer and Susan Cawley of Bradford, Pa.; two brothers, Bruce Johnson of Ellington and Gary Johnson of Kennedy.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Verona and Betty; a sister, Darlene Kinnaird; and a brother, Ronald Johnson.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, (March 17, 2020) in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, from where a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday (March 18, 2020). Adam Fantrazzo as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery, Ellington.
To leave a condolence, log onto vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials if desired to honor David, may be sent to the funeral home to help with expenses or to Davita Kidney Care, 665 E. Main St., Bradford, Pa. 16701.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2020