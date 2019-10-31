Home

POWERED BY

Services
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
(585) 973-2071
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Treusdell Funeral Home
50 W Main St
Friendship, NY 14739
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Heary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Heary


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Heary Obituary
ALLEGANY - David L. Heary, 81, of 3991 Route 275, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Absolut of Allegany in Allegany, following a brief illness.

Born July 12, 1938, in St. Mary's Pa., he was the son of Leo A. and Mildred B. Hornung Heary. In June of 1986, he was married to Nancyanne Myers. who predeceased him on Aug. 10, 2019.

David had resided most of his life in the Austin, Pa. and Friendship areas. In 1953, he came to the Friendship area from Austin, where he attended Friendship Central School. After that he was employed at Drakes Manufacturing Co., in Friendship, for a period of time. To further his education, David attended the Williamsport Area Community College, and graduated in 1965, with a degree in diesel mechanics. He was employed by Allegany County, as a heavy equipment operator, tire and auto body specialist, retiring in 1997.

David loved wood working and going to wood working shows, where he received many awards. He enjoyed fishing, reading and operating model airplanes. His biggest love was his family and spending time with them.

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church of Friendship and the Wellsville area small plane Club.

Surviving are sons, David K. (Missy) Heary of Olean, Nicholas J. (Cathryn) Heary of Nunda and Philip A. Heary of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Sarah (Matthew) Wiltse of Allegany; a stepson, Robert Ruhland of Franklinville; two stepdaughters, Linda Mumau of Arkansas and Robin (Dale) Wheeler of Delevan; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Mary Kathleen (Bud) Taylor; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Linda Heary; a granddaughter, Amber Ruhland.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019). Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Mancuso.

Burial will be Monday in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Friendship.

Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 State Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.

Online condolences may be made by visiting treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -