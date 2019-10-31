|
ALLEGANY - David L. Heary, 81, of 3991 Route 275, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Absolut of Allegany in Allegany, following a brief illness.
Born July 12, 1938, in St. Mary's Pa., he was the son of Leo A. and Mildred B. Hornung Heary. In June of 1986, he was married to Nancyanne Myers. who predeceased him on Aug. 10, 2019.
David had resided most of his life in the Austin, Pa. and Friendship areas. In 1953, he came to the Friendship area from Austin, where he attended Friendship Central School. After that he was employed at Drakes Manufacturing Co., in Friendship, for a period of time. To further his education, David attended the Williamsport Area Community College, and graduated in 1965, with a degree in diesel mechanics. He was employed by Allegany County, as a heavy equipment operator, tire and auto body specialist, retiring in 1997.
David loved wood working and going to wood working shows, where he received many awards. He enjoyed fishing, reading and operating model airplanes. His biggest love was his family and spending time with them.
He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church of Friendship and the Wellsville area small plane Club.
Surviving are sons, David K. (Missy) Heary of Olean, Nicholas J. (Cathryn) Heary of Nunda and Philip A. Heary of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Sarah (Matthew) Wiltse of Allegany; a stepson, Robert Ruhland of Franklinville; two stepdaughters, Linda Mumau of Arkansas and Robin (Dale) Wheeler of Delevan; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Mary Kathleen (Bud) Taylor; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Linda Heary; a granddaughter, Amber Ruhland.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) at the Treusdell Funeral Home, Friendship. A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 3, 2019). Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Mancuso.
Burial will be Monday in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Friendship.
Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County, 5440 State Route 19, Belmont, NY 14813.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019