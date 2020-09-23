1/1
David L. Myslewski PhD.
BRADFORD, PA. - David L. Myslewski, PhD., of Bradford, passed away Monday (Sept. 21, 2020) at his home.

Born April 2, 1942, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Elizabeth "Betty" Brier Myslewski.

He was a professor of English literature at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for 37 years.

David's main passion was playing the classical guitar. He taught classical guitar lessons at Pitt-Bradford for many years and published two albums with his long-time friend, Marg Terry. Together they called themselves Simple Pleasures.

David will always be fondly remembered as a "sweet gentle soul."

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Dolly Stana Myslewski; and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dr. Walter Myslewski III.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at the St. Bernards Catholic Church, Bradford, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will be held at Visitation Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant at a later date.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to a charity of donor's choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc.

Online condolences can be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
