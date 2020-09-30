CUBA - David L. Wright, of 1892 Wolf Creek Road, formerly of Olean, went to be with his Lord on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Hart Comfort House, surrounded by his family.
David was born May 1, 1937, in Olean, and was the son of Bert Leonard and Margaret Mae Howard Wright. On July 6, 1957, he married his wife of 63 years, Shirley A. Doran Wickline, who survives.
David was a 1955 graduate of Olean High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in January of 1955. After basic training, David was stationed at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva and then Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he attended Jet Engine Technician School. Following his training, he was stationed at Lockbourne Air Force Base in Columbus, Ohio, with temporary duty time at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland for three months. David was stationed in Columbus until his discharge in November of 1958.
David worked for Fibre Forming in Olean for five years. On March 16, 1963, he went to work for Clark Brothers, with his four brothers, as a welder, an inspector, a supervisor and a foreman, where he retired after 37 years in 2002.
David formerly attended the Mt. Zion Christian Assembly in Olean. He was a member of the NRA and formerly a member of the Olean Beagle Club. David loved hunting and being outdoors.
Along with his loving wife, David is survived by one son, Douglas E. (Julie Wormer) Wright of Charlestown, Mass.; three daughters, Linda J. (Greg) Summers, Brenda M. (John) McCartney and Glenda D. (Martin) Mix of Olean; a stepson, David Wickline of Westerville, Ohio; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by five brothers, infant Buddy, Howard, Robert, Norman and Larry Wright; and two sisters, Edna Wright Conrad and June Wright Potter.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Oct. 2, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 3, 2020), at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Al Batt, associate pastor of Believer's Chapel, will officiate. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Olean. Full military honors will be accorded by the Allegany American Legion, Charles Harbel Post 892 Ritual Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895.
