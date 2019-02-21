BAGUIO CITY, Philippines - David Scott Fowler, formerly of Portville, passed away Monday (Sept. 24, 2018) in Baguio City, Philippines.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David S. Fowler.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (Feb. 25, 2019) at the Portville American Legion, 24 S. Main St., Portville, at which time a memorial service will be held. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portville American Legion, Post 814, 24 South Main Street, Portville, NY 14770.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean.
Online condolences may be made at www.LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
A complete obituary will be in the Sunday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 21, 2019