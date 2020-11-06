PORTVILLE - David W. Henneberger, of Portville, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 3, 2020) at his home.
Born May 28, 1953, in Sheldon, he was the son of the late Richard and Doris Dominescy Henneberger. He married Janice Schwab, who predeceased him.
David worked for New York State Department of Corrections for the maintenance department. He enjoyed working with stained glass in his free time.
Surviving is his loving companion, Sandra Robinson of Portville; one son, Christopher (Kathleen Over) Henneberger of Orangeville; one daughter, Julie Leach of Phoenix, Ariz.; two brothers, Richard (Jacqueline Wooley) Henneberger of Murray, Ky. and Daniel Henneberger of Varysburg; a special grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 726 Exchange St., Suite 815, Buffalo, NY 14210.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc.
