ALLEGANY - David W. Howard, recently a patient at Absolut Care in Allegany, went to be with his Lord Thursday (Oct. 15, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Jan. 15, 1934, in Oil City, Pa., he was the son of Charles and Florence Rodgers Howard. On Aug. 18, 1956, at the Five Mile Baptist Church in Allegany, he married Onolee Nudd, who survives.
David was a graduate of Townville, Pa., High School, and later attended the Baptist Bible College in Johnson City. He joined the U.S. Army in 1955 and served until 1957 in the Washington, D.C. area.
He began employment with Clark Bros., later Dresser Rand, in 1957 and worked until his retirement in 1996.
He was a former member of the Five Mile Baptist Church in Allegany and currently belonged to the Allegany Baptist Church. He enjoyed being an active helper in the church as well as participating in the services.
He was a woodworker and gardener, both of which he enjoyed doing at home, and he also liked to fish and hunt when he was physically better able to.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Onolee; three children, James (Christine) Howard of Eldred, Pa., Steven (Janet) Howard of Blades, Del. and Linda (David) Laclaire of Hamburg; six grandchildren, Adam (Nicole) Rogers, Sara (Henry) Evans, Aaron Howard, Auston Howard, Andrew Howard and Zachary Howard; and two great-grandchildren, Whyatt Howard and Lauren Rogers.
Funeral services will be privately held at 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at the Allegany Baptist Church, presided over by Ward Near. To view the funeral service via livestream, log onto buffalomedia.net/10182020
moments before 1 p.m. Burial will be in Five Mile Cemetery, Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allegany Baptist Church, 3236 Maple Ave., Allegany, NY 14706.
