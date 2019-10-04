Home

Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Higgins Wesleyan Church
David W. Washburn


1958 - 2019
David W. Washburn Obituary
WISCOY - David W. Washburn, of 6511 Wiscoy Mills Mills Road, died unexpectedly on Wednesday (Oct. 2, 2019) at work.

He was born on March 24, 1958, in Warsaw, a son of Edgar and Patricia Kennedy Washburn. He married Karla A. MacLaughlin, who predeceased him on June 17, 2011. He later married Amanda Russell, who survives.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the 101st Airborne Division.

He was a current employee of Friendship Dairies and loved to hunt; ride his motorcycle; and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving in addition to his father and wife, are his children, including five sons, William John (Tara) Washburn, Joseph Paul Washburn and William David (Holly) Washburn, all of Fillmore, and Trenton Daley and Justin Daley, both of Wiscoy; two daughters, Christina Marie Washburn of Dansville and Elisabeth Daley of Wiscoy; 16 grandchildren; his siblings, Kathy Gregg of Belfast, Richard (Wendy) Washburn of Fillmore, Barbara (Jerry) Jordan of Wiscoy, Tammy (John) Wilcox of Fillmore and Edgar (Marsha) Washburn Jr. of Portland, Ore.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his first wife and his mother, he was predeceased by a nephew, Aaron Washburn on Dec. 11, 2010.

Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 10, 2019) in Higgins Wesleyan Church. Rev. Bruce Smith, pastor, will officiate. Military honors will be accorded, by the D. Victor Thomas Post 1155, of Fillmore. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Fillmore.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
