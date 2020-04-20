Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Davis Fisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davis Sean Fisk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Davis Sean Fisk Obituary
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On Tuesday (April 15, 2020) at 5:48 p.m., I lost the love of my life.

David Sean Fisk was born June 16, 1968, age 51. I thank the Lord for the six wonderful years he gave us. I'm thankful he is no longer in pain, and he has become my guardian angel.

When my time here on earth is done we can continue our love story forever! He loved to hunt, fish and watch the Buffalo Bills.

Forever in my heart and always on my mind. - Tammy Fisk
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Davis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -