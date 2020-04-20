|
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On Tuesday (April 15, 2020) at 5:48 p.m., I lost the love of my life.
David Sean Fisk was born June 16, 1968, age 51. I thank the Lord for the six wonderful years he gave us. I'm thankful he is no longer in pain, and he has become my guardian angel.
When my time here on earth is done we can continue our love story forever! He loved to hunt, fish and watch the Buffalo Bills.
Forever in my heart and always on my mind. - Tammy Fisk
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 20, 2020