OLEAN - Dawn I. Snyder, 64, of 1153 E. Windfall Road, Olean, passed away Tuesday (March 31, 2020) at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born July 11, 1955, in Salamanca, she was a daughter of Victor and Pauline Bliton Snyder.
She attended Ten Broeck Academy of Franklinville Central School.
She was a lead quality control inspector at Stauffer's Biscuit Company of Cuba for the last 21 years, prior to retirement.
Dawn enjoyed fishing, playing the slots, bingo, crocheting and bird watching, but most of all cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her longtime loving companion, John A. Robinson of Olean; three daughters, Vickie (Joesph) Kenyon of Alfred, Kathleen (Reggie) Brown of Cuba and Jolynn (Wayne) Krygier of Cuba; her grandchildren, Cody, Tyler, Antoine, Joesph II, Josiah, Isaih, Angel, Wayne Jr. and Dustin; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Dennis (Lori) Snyder of Franklinville; five sisters, Connie (Charles) Shelley of Franklinville, Kim Newhand of Freedom, Debbie (Jeff) Howard of Cuba, Paula (Robert) Secrist of Rushford and Linda (Donald) Kellogg of Huntersville, Ala.; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Cutie.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Odell "Spike" Snyder.
Once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted there will be a celebration of life service held at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba, on a day and time to be announced.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2020