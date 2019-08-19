|
BOLIVAR - Dawn M. Andres, 58, of 1633 County Road 5, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in Buffalo General Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born Feb. 23, 1961, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Gary and Clara Eichlinger.
Dawn was a graduate of West Seneca West High School, Class of 1979. Dawn was a certified pharmacy technician. She had been employed, for many years, by Rite-Aid and Walgreens Pharmacy's, in Wellsville.
Surviving are two sons, Ryan McDonald of Bolivar and Brody (Jordan Coats) McDonald of Wellsville; two grandchildren, Havyn Coats and Gage McDonald; her parents, Gary and Clara Andres of Orchard Park; a brother, Gary (Amy) Andres of Strykersville, two sisters, Donna (Ron) Dinderski of Hershey Pa and Lori (Mike) Haefner of Clarence; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her companion, Douglas McDonald, in 2009.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at the Bolivar Country Club, 8212 Halls Crossing Road. Rev. David Herne, of the Heritage AFlame Ministries, will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 19, 2019