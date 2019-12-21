Home

Kopler-Williams Funeral Home
21 N Genesee St
Fillmore, NY 14735
(585) 567-2206
Dawn Marie Rafalski-VanName


1967 - 2019
Dawn Marie Rafalski-VanName Obituary
DALTON - Dawn Marie Rafalski-VanName, of 3711 Colton Road, died peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday (Dec. 17, 2019) in her home.

She was born on March 7, 1967, in Centerville, a daughter of the late Eugene and Dorothy Nejman Rafalski. In 1993, in St. Patrick's Church of Fillmore, she married Jesse VanName, who survives.

Dawn was a humble and modest woman and loved the peaceful farm life she had. She also enjoyed quiet walks in the summer and bonfires at night.

She had many hobbies which included playing the guitar; listening to music; reading; painting; and caring for her animals.

In 2005, she received the award of Woman of Distinction, by former New York State Senator, Patricia McGee.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are their children, Jonathon VanName, Aryah VanName, Noah Rafalski-VanName, Sarene VanName and Sebastian Rafalski-VanName, all of Dalton; a brother, Eugene Rafalski; a sister, Judy Rafalski; and several nieces and nephews.

Dawn will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.

Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
