|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Mr. Dean A. Redding Sr., 65, of Little Valley, died Friday (Nov. 22, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.
Born April 17, 1954, in Hornell, he was the son of the late Earl and Iola Hepworth Redding.
He had been employed at Stardell, in Franklinville.
Mr. Redding enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; the outdoors; hunting; and fishing.
Surviving are a daughter, Lora (Ken Jr.) Farnham of Friendship; a son, Dean (Katherine Weaver) Redding Jr. of Great Valley; a stepson, Jeffery (Angela) Lounsbury of Salamanca; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 8, 2019) at the Riverside Chapel, 134 Broad St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Riverside Chapel.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 26, 2019