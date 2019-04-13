CENTERVILLE - Dean Earl Balcom, of 8120 County Road 3, died Wednesday (April 10, 2019) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw.
He was born June 21, 1961, in Centerville, a son of the late Wayne and Pearl Tisdale Balcom. On March 29, 1985, in Eagle, he married Angela Noel, who survives.
Dean was a former employee for Oxbo International in Byron, for 22 years, as a fabricator.
Dean was a former member of the Centerville Fire Department.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Dean also enjoyed tinkering with an assortment of different items, especially small engines; playing horseshoes; and talking with the many people he knew.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Victoria (Yale Barrois Sr.) Evans of Mississippi and Derrick (Amy Majtyka) Balcom of Centerville; two grandchildren, Danica Barrois and Yale Barrois Jr.; a brother, Lester Balcom of Arcade; a sister, Linda Dowd of Perry; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Marvin Dowd.
Family and friends may gather from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday (April 14, 2019) at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday (April 15, 2019). Joel Stroud, pastor of the Hume Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Alger Cemetery, Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to Fillmore Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 13, 2019