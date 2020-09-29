SCIO - Dean L. Phillips, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Scio, passed away Thursday (Sept. 24, 2020) in his favorite place, following a long and hard-fought battle with ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease.
Born in Rumford, Maine, he was the son of Kenneth M. and Margaret Rafuse Phillips. On July 15, 1976, in Rumford, he married the former Betty Davis, who survives him.
Dean graduated from Rumford High School, and the University of Arizona, with a degree in business administration and marketing.
He owned and operated Vandermark Exploration, a natural gas company, until 2007, then Rayner Resources, for the remainder of his years.
Dean enjoyed meeting people from all walks of life during his many years of leasing. He also enjoyed basketball, golf, traveling and drilling gas wells.
Special thanks to the fabulous teams of Dr. Merit Cudkowicz at Massachusetts General Hospital; Dr. Michael Kleinman at Maine Medical Partners Neurology; Home, Hope & Healing Hospice of Southern Maine; and Dean's personal dream team, Trish Austin, Arianna Samuelson, Marcia Richardson and Logan Bubar.
His greatest joy was spending time with family, daughter, Danielle (Todd) MacCartney and their children, Noah, Aaron, Andrew, Jeremiah, Abigail and Hollyn of Lititz, Pa.; son, Dean (Mindy) Phillips and their children Braya, Chase, Hudson and Ford of Atlanta, Ga.
Dean is also survived by his siblings, Dr. David (Janice) Phillips of Scarborough, Maine, Linda (Jim) Miller of Indianapolis, Ind., Douglas (Davey) Phillips of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. and Margaret "McGee" Phillips of Tucson, Ariz.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donn K. Phillips.
A gathering celebrating Dean's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hope Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center at Massachusetts General, Pioneer Oil & Gas Museum of Bolivar or the Hospice of Southern Maine.