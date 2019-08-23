|
|
BUFFALO - Dean M. Pastorius, of Folger St., formerly of Reynolds Road, Franklinville, died Tuesday (Aug. 20, 2019) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.
Born Feb. 10, 1958, in Oil City, Pa., he was the son of Walter and Mildred Shirey Pastorius.
On June 5, 1976, at Lime Lake Hill, in Machias, he married Fae Jaquish, who died May 19, 2003.
Pastorius was employed at Fisher-Price Toys of Holland, and later was a self-employed wood cutter. Dean enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, gardening and playing drums.
Surviving is a son, Waylon (Sara) Pastorius of Buffalo; a daughter, Deanna (Jeffrey) Whitmore pf New Hampshire; two grand children, Zavien Whitmore and Kyren Whitmore; a brother, Wally Pastorius of Elton; a sister, Lana (Larry) Tenney of Charleston, S.C. and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Ray Pastorius and Jerry Pastorius.
Grave side services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) in Delevan Cemetery in Delevan.
Memorials made be made to the .
On line condolences can be made to www.babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 23, 2019