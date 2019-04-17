Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Wiedemann. View Sign

ELDRED, Pa. - Debbie Lynn Wiedemann, of Eldred, passed away Monday (April 15, 2019) shortly after arrival at Bradford Regional Medical Center.



Born Oct. 11, 1962, in Cuba N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Salvisky Dunmire of West Clarksville, N.Y. On July 17, 1982, in the First Presbyterian Church in Portville, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Kim Wiedemann, who predeceased her Feb. 23, 2001.



Debbie graduated from Richburg Central High School.



She enjoyed being a stay at home mom, taking care of her son Jeremy, her nieces, nephews and all the neighborhood kids. Debbie also enjoyed traveling with her husband, going out on the town and having fun.



A special thanks to Andy Schoonmaker for all his help and care.



She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Becca Schwab) Wiedemann; five sisters, Rhonda (Timothy) Faulkner of Portville, Dorothy (Jeff) Willover of Portville, Brenda (Doug) Rutterman of Olean, N.Y., Nancy (Dale) Burdick of Friendship, N.Y., and Shirley (Phil) Barnes of Richburg, N.Y.; two brothers, Ron (Gayle) Dunmire of Friendship and Dave Dunmire of Friendship; three sisters-in-law, Colleen (Steve) Jurenko of Olean, Carol Wiedemann of Allegany, N.Y., and Pam Weart of Bradford; one brother in-law, Terry (Chrissy) Wiedemann of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.



Debbie was predeceased by both her parents; and her loving husband, Kim.



Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday (April 18, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St, Portville, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Chaplain Terry Bush will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.



Memorials can be made to a .



