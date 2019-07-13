Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debora J. Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

loving mother and grandmother



BUFFALO - Debra J. Green made her ascent to heaven Monday (July 08, 2019) preceded by her brother David Cummings, her stepfather Robert Nolan, her father Donald Ransome and her husband Harold J. Green Sr.



Debra was born July 16, 1953, to Virginia Nolan and Donald Ransom, in Olean.



At a young age, Robert Nolan (Debra's stepfather) began his journey to an everlasting fatherly love when he stepped into her life. Though Debra Green was born in New York, she enjoyed traveling to Florida for vacation so much that she eventually made it her home.



While Debra Green was in Florida, she pursued her career in nursing. She was a nurse in Florida for many years before returning to New York in 2008. Since 2008, she has resided in Buffalo. She loved her career and all the people she got to help. Nursing truly was the perfect career for her to express her love for helping others. Since she was a little girl, she enjoyed caring for others and keeping the family together.



Debra Green always tried her best to make sure everyone stuck together. She took being a part of the family very seriously. Debra enjoyed singing while her husband and son played live music in the living room. Some relatives would join in and others would just sit and watch in awe. She had many other talents as well.



Debra Green always loved to swim and lay out in the sun. She would put butter all over her body and lay out in her pool on her body length floatie for hours until she burned in the sun. She loved a good tan! Another thing she enjoyed may have been her best kept secret, she could hula hoop like a pro.



Debra J Green was survived by her mother, Virginia Nolan; her children, Bart (Debbie Green), Brett (Tammy Green), Mae and Jimmy (Edie Green); her grandchildren, Roseanne, Thomas, Brooke, Maggie, James and Mikey; her great-grandchildren, Kaia, Laina, Sophia, Chloe, Ri'yan and Jae'lana; her brothers, Donald and Dale Cumming; her sisters, Dawana (Javier Pollard) and Machelle (Alfredo Fernandez); her step-mother, Vi Pratt; her step-daughter, Lori (Kevin Fox); Lori's children, Maryanne, Christina, Bobby (Stephanie Fox) and Michelle; Lori's grandchildren, Allen, Brian, Gabriela, Patrick and Billy along with many other relatives and friends that were close enough to be her family.



Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday (July 15, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State Street, Olean, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Douglas E. Travis, Pastor of Harvest Field Outreach Center, will officiate. Burial will be in the Mt. View Cemetery in Olean.



