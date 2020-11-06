1/
Deborah A. Krause
KILL BUCK - Deborah A. Krause, 62, of Kill Buck, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) at home, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Bradford, Pa. She was married to Roy Krause, who predeceased her in 1994.

She was formerly a machinist for Horschel Bros. in Springville for many years.

Deborah is survived by a loving companion, Richard Salim of Kill Buck; her mother; two stepbrothers, Russell and Ron Jr.; two stepsisters, Charmaine and Cindy; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her special dog, Tobby.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
