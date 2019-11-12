|
|
FRIENDSHIP - Deborah J. Crane, 67, of 47 Pennsylvania Ave., passed away peacefully Thursday (Nov. 7, 2019) at home, surrounded by her family.
Born in Cuba, July 15, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis Gray Sherwood, she was a lifelong area resident.
Deb had been associated in many different capacities with the Schenck & Miles Insurance Agency, in Friendship, for 42 years.
She was a member of the Friendship United Methodist Church, where she had been a youth leader for many years; the Friendship American Legion Auxiliary; the CCDC in Cuba; and the treasurer for Maple Grove Cemetery, in Friendship, for many years.
She enjoyed traveling, the warm weather and the beach. She fully enjoyed life, who loved to pull practical jokes with her quick wit and sense of humor. Deb had no regrets in life, and she loved her husband, and entire family, deeply.
She is survived by her husband, Randall Crane, whom she married on July 10, 1971; her mother, Phyllis Sherwood of Friendship; three daughters, Michelle (Tim) Hall of Friendship, Jennifer (Joe) Matta of Pennsylvania and Angela (Rick Emerson) Holland of Leicester; her sisters, Sandra (James) Schwab of South Carolina, Kathryn (Silas) Smith of Angelica and Roberta (Joseph) Smith of Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Lindsey, Brendon, Chelsea, Madison, Xavier, Kaitlyn, Merideth, Aiden, Allyson, Sydnee and Lily; her great-granddaughter, Magnolia; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her closest friends through her courageous battle, Nancy and Marlee.
She was predeceased by her father, Robert Sherwood.
The family will be present to receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 12, 2019) at the Brown & Powers Funeral Home, 101 West Ave., Angelica. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at the Friendship United Methodist Church, with Rev. Rebecca Worth, officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Friendship.
To send a remembrance, please visit brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on Facebook at brownpowersfh. The family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
Friends may make memorial contributions to a .
The family would also like to thank Shanon, from the VNA out of the Wellsville office, for the kind and compassionate care she received.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 12, 2019