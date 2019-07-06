WEATHERFORD, Texas - Deborah Joy Jones, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully Wednesday (July 3, 2019) after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Debbie was born Aug. 28, 1952 in Williamsport, Pa.
She is survived by husband, Ed; sons, Chris and Chad; sisters, Odie and Sis; grandkids, Jonathon and Dillion; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.
She will be missed by all that knew her.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 6, 2019