Deborah Joy Jones (1952 - 2019)
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Deborah Joy Jones, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully Wednesday (July 3, 2019) after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Debbie was born Aug. 28, 1952 in Williamsport, Pa.

She is survived by husband, Ed; sons, Chris and Chad; sisters, Odie and Sis; grandkids, Jonathon and Dillion; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held Tuesday (July 9, 2019) at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas.

She will be missed by all that knew her.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 6, 2019
