1/1
Debra A. Leonard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUFFALO -Debra A. Leonard, formerly of Olean, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at Erie County Medical Center, surrounded by her children, following a illness.

She was born Aug. 2, 1966. On Aug. 19, 2017, she married James Leonard, in Buffalo.

Debra was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as her family was the light of her life.

Surviving besides her husband, are her three sisters, Cheryl Peterson, Patti (Mike)Smith and Karen Peterson; three children, Stacy (Andrew) Silvis, Willam (Goober) Gayton and Tayona Peterson; nine grandchildren, Railey Silvis, Hunter Silvis, Amiya Gayton, Orianna Gayton, Ariah Gayton, Sae'Jour Heath, ka'Zon Heath, Kehlani Gayton and Achilles Gayton; and many more she loved as her own children and grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents, William and Sharon Peterson; and three grandchildren, Julionna Gayton, Cyn'creah Vance and Jace Silvis.

Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate her life with a memorial from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Epic Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved