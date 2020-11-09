BUFFALO -Debra A. Leonard, formerly of Olean, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, at Erie County Medical Center, surrounded by her children, following a illness.



She was born Aug. 2, 1966. On Aug. 19, 2017, she married James Leonard, in Buffalo.



Debra was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as her family was the light of her life.



Surviving besides her husband, are her three sisters, Cheryl Peterson, Patti (Mike)Smith and Karen Peterson; three children, Stacy (Andrew) Silvis, Willam (Goober) Gayton and Tayona Peterson; nine grandchildren, Railey Silvis, Hunter Silvis, Amiya Gayton, Orianna Gayton, Ariah Gayton, Sae'Jour Heath, ka'Zon Heath, Kehlani Gayton and Achilles Gayton; and many more she loved as her own children and grandchildren.



She is predeceased by her parents, William and Sharon Peterson; and three grandchildren, Julionna Gayton, Cyn'creah Vance and Jace Silvis.



Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate her life with a memorial from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Epic Church.

