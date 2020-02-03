Home

Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
Debra A. Miller

Debra A. Miller Obituary
OLEAN - Debra A. Miller, 65, of 302 N. 11th St., passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Born Sept. 30, 1954, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Charles and Nora Hug Wagner. In 2002, she married Mark Miller, who predeceased her May 26, 2010.

Debra worked several years as both a cook in various restaurants and as a nurse's aide for different nursing homes.

She enjoyed her family and was a wonderful presence in the lives of her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are four sons, William L. Borden of Buffalo, Stephen R. Borden of Portville, Donald A. (Jayde Miles) Harris Jr. of Portville and Christopher Miller of Buffalo; three daughters, Paula Miller, Courtney Miller and Ashley Miller, all of Buffalo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 11 brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Jessica Wright in 2016; and a brother.

The family welcomes friends to gather with them from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
