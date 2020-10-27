OLEAN - Debra E. Hamilton, of 1212 E. State St., died Oct. 5, 2020 at Olean General Hospital.
Born Nov. 25, 1957, in Buffalo, she was the daughter of Raymond and Joyce Niederlander Bestine. She married John Hamilton, who survives.
Debra enjoyed reading, gardening, playing computer games and doing ceramics.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mom, of Cheektowaga; a son, Jesse Bestine of Wellsville; her grandchildren, Krystal Clarke, Brandon and Jesse Michael Bestine; and four brothers, Raymond, Tom, Donald and William Bestine.
She was predeceased by her dad.
Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.
Memorials if desired, can be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16N, Olean, NY 14760.
Online condolences can be expressed at guentherfh.com.