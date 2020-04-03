|
ALLEGANY - Debra L. Mitchell, of 4323 Route 417, passed away Thursday (April 2, 2020) at her home, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Debra was born March 10, 1970, in Olean, and was a daughter of Clifton "Skip" and Dorothy I. Austin Lunn, who survive.
She attended Allegany Schools. Debra lived in a number of places before returning to Allegany.
She worked for TransAm as a transporter and an EMT for the past 10 years. Debra enjoyed camping and loved lighthouses.
In addition to her parents, Debra is survived by a daughter, Stephanie L. (Rob Riehler) Brace of Olean; two grandchildren, Nova and Noah Brace; a paternal grandmother, Caroline Lunn of Turtle Point, Pa.; four siblings, Sherry L. Bastow of Olean, Sandra M. Lunn of New York, Julie A. (John) Kolkowski of Allegany and Steven L. Lisa Michienzi of Olean; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
At Debra's request, there will not be any public services at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allegany Ambulance Squad, 10 N. First St., Allegany, NY 14706 or to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020