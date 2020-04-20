|
CUBA - Delores S. Cross, 88, of 12 Orchard St., passed away Monday (April. 13, 2020).
Born June 1, 1931, in Summerville, Pa., she was the daughter of Kenneth L. and Geraldine McLaughlin Schreckengost. Delores graduated from Olean High School in 1948, and on Dec. 28, 1952, married James Raymond Cross, originally of Franklinville.
The couple resided in Myrtle Beach, S.C., for a brief but memorable time before returning to the Southern Tier, where they began their family while Jim attended Alfred University. Delores and Jim ultimately settled in Cuba, where they were active members of the local community.
Delores was a regular contributor to annual Showtime productions in support of the Cuba Hospital Auxiliary, a longtime member of the Current Topic Club, the Cuba Circulating Library Board, chairman of the Cuba Bicentennial Commission and the first woman to be named Cuba's Man of the Year by the local Chamber of Commerce in 1976.
Delores subsequently turned her attention to local government and was elected to the Allegany County Board of Legislators for four terms, beginning in 1981. From 1990 to 1994, she was the first woman to serve as Chairman of the Legislature. Among other accomplishments, she was instrumental in establishing the Allegany County Office of Economic Development, and was subsequently appointed to the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council by then Gov. Mario Cuomo.
In broader recognition of her public service, she received the Reagan Award from the Allegany County Republican Committee, Alfred University's Order of Merit and was honored as a Woman of Distinction by the New York State Senate.
Following her retirement, Delores remained active on numerous fronts, including as president of the Allegany County Federation of Women's Clubs and Zonta International Club of Olean; as a Director of Allegany Co-op Insurance Company; and as a member of the managing committee for Acme Electric's Comstock Memorial Scholarship Trust.
Through it all, Delores was an artist at heart. She was accomplished in the decorative arts, including tole painting and stenciling; and with Jim's support completed many projects as the "The Practical Painter and Decorator." She was also a longtime and inspired member of the First Baptist Church choir.
Surviving are her three sons, Mark J. Cross of Rochester, Guy M. Cross of Vancouver and Barry A. Cross of Geneseo; as well as three grandchildren, Martin J. Cross, Daisy A. Cross and Liam G. Cross.
A memorial service will be held at a future time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poelma Service Award Scholarship, c/o First Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba, NY 14727; or the Cuba Circulating Library, 39 E. Main St., Cuba, NY 14727.
Arrangements are under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., Cuba.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 20, 2020