Denice M. Broderick

Denice M. Broderick Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Denice M. Broderick, 88, of Little Valley, passed away Monday (Dec. 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.

She was born on June 30, 1931, in Little Valley, daughter of the late Royal McLouth and Carol Beezer.

She was the administrative secretary, at the former Cattarugus Central School, for many years, before her retirement in 2001.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Broderick of Little Valley.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by two sons, John C. Broderick and Michael R. Broderick; as well as a sister, Maralyne Chaffee.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to a .

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
