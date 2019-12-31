|
|
ALLEGANY - Denis L. LaPerle, of 160 Seneca St., formerly of Allegany, passed away on Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital, following a long battle with heart and Parkinson's diseases.
Denis was born on May 21, 1938, in Barre, Vt., and was a son of Donat and Desneiges Lehoux LaPerle. On May 18, 1975, in Chaffee, he married his wife of 44 years, Lynn E. Wheeler, who survives.
Denis worked at North Barre Granite in Barre, as a stone/granite cutter. He moved to Allegany, to work as a stone/granite cutter, for Collins Memorials in Allegany, where he worked for several years. Denis moved to Canandaigua, where he owned and operated his own granite memorial business. He ultimately retired back in Allegany.
Denis was a member of St. Bonaventure Church; a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Vermont; and the Lions Club in Canandaigua. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports.
Along with his loving wife, Denis is survived by four children, Denis (Christine) LaPerle Jr. of Brownsburg, Ind., Anna (Bill) Nye of Syracuse, Robyn (Tim) Gunther of Bergin and Cindy (Jeff) Brown of Allegany; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Anna) LaPerle of Graniteville, Vt. and Eugene (Sheila) LaPerle of Barre; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends were received from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday (Dec. 30, 2019) at Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, at which time funeral services were held. The Rev. James Vacco, pastor of St. Bonaventure Church, officiated. Services will also be held in St. Monica Church, in Barre, in the springtime at a date and time to be announced. Burial will be at St. Sylvester's Cemetery, in Graniteville.
Memorials may be made to St. Bonaventure Church, 95 E. Main St., Allegany NY 14706.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 31, 2019