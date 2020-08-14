ARCADE - Dennis B. Clark, of Arcade, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias, where he made his home the past eight years.
Born April 9, 1950, in Warren, Pa., he was the son of Donald and Nell Salisbury Clark Sr. In 2009, in Delevan, he married Nancy Donovan, who died Feb. 3, 2019.
Mr. Clark was a 1968 graduate of Griffith Institute in Springville. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He then attended Houghton College at their West Seneca campus.
He was employed at Fisher-Price in Holland and then Prestolite in Arcade.
Dennis was an avid sport's fan, rooting for the Yankees, Sabres and Buffalo Bills.
Surviving are three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by four half-sisters.
Interment will be next to his late wife in Delevan Cemetery in Delevan.
Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Pines, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.
Online condolences can be made to www.babbitteastonfh.com.