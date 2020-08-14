1/1
Dennis B. Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARCADE - Dennis B. Clark, of Arcade, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias, where he made his home the past eight years.

Born April 9, 1950, in Warren, Pa., he was the son of Donald and Nell Salisbury Clark Sr. In 2009, in Delevan, he married Nancy Donovan, who died Feb. 3, 2019.

Mr. Clark was a 1968 graduate of Griffith Institute in Springville. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged. He then attended Houghton College at their West Seneca campus.

He was employed at Fisher-Price in Holland and then Prestolite in Arcade.

Dennis was an avid sport's fan, rooting for the Yankees, Sabres and Buffalo Bills.

Surviving are three siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by four half-sisters.

Interment will be next to his late wife in Delevan Cemetery in Delevan.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Pines, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.

Online condolences can be made to www.babbitteastonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved