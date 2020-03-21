|
|
FRANKLINVILLE - Dennis J. Forward, of Route 16, died Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his family.
Born Jan. 11, 1961, in Olean, he was the son of Delwin and Judith Dake Forward Sr. On Aug. 25, 1990, in Franklinville, he married Nicole Hutchison.
Dennis was a graduate of Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville, Class of 1980. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1980-1984. Dennis was employed at Motorola of Elma for over 20 years, and was currently employed as a machinist at Dresser-Rand in Olean.
He was a member of the VFW Post 9487 and the I.O.O.B. 1517, both of Franklinville. Dennis was a star basketball player for the Franklinville Panthers, and was a member of it's 1,000 point club. Above all else he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his mother of Franklinville, are three daughters, Danah Forward of Salamanca, Kenze Tingue of Great Valley and Mackayla Forward of Salamanca; a son, Ronald (Paige) Forward of Tacoma, Wash.; five grandchildren, Ryan Szary, Greyson Forward and Mason, Ace and Colin Forward; a brother, Brian Forward of Franklinville; two sisters, Tammy (John Woodard) Forward and Carol (Brad Rathburn) Forward, both of Franklinville; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, Delwin Forward Jr.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Franklinville Fire Dept., 75 N. Main St., Franklinville, NY 14737.
Online condolences can be sent to babbitteastonfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 21, 2020