SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Dennis Lee "Denny" Pierce, 72, of Shinglehouse, and a former resident of Coudersport, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24, 2020) in the Bradford Manor, Bradford, after a long illness.
Born Thursday, Feb. 12, 1948, in Wellsville, N.Y., he was a son of Ronald and Gertrude Stilson Pierce.
Denny was a graduate of Oswayo Valley High School in Shinglehouse. He was employed by the former West Brothers in Millport and was employed as an equipment operator at Dale's Welding Service in Millport, which later became Tru-Gas which was owned by his brother Dale. He also had his own contracting/construction business specializing in carpentry and masonry.
Denny loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and gardening, He always loved a good yard sale and being with his family. He was a faithful man and loved praising the Lord.
Surviving are three children, Kenneth M. (Linda) Pierce of Shinglehouse, Tashine M. (Josh) Groeger of Emporium and First Lieut. Brent A. Pierce of Shinglehouse; two grandchildren, Makayla Groeger and Andrew Groeger; a step-granddaughter, Kelly Bridge Norton; a step-grandson, Freeman Bridge; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Stone of Clara and Patricia (Don) Hyde of Eleven Mile; a brother, Richard (Lucinda) Pierce of Cuba, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Jackie Pierce of Pittsfield; his lifetime best friend and godparent to his children, Don (Anne) Metzger of Erie; his former wife and mother of his children, Debbie Dunshie Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Denny was predeceased by a brother, Dale Pierce; and a step-granddaughter, Angela Bridge.
In keeping with Denny's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held on a date, time, and place to be announced. Burial will be in Rathbone Cemetery, Coneville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Denny's name may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Denny's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Denny, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.