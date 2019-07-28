|
|
RUSHFORD - Denton E. Willett, of West Branch Road, formerly of Machias, died Friday (July 26, 2019) at the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, in Springville.
Friends may gather with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, at the Calvery Community Chapel, in Delevan, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.
A complete obituary will be published Aug. 4 in the Olean Times Herald.
Arrangements are under the direction of Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home in Franklinville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 28, 2019