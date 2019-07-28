Home

POWERED BY

Services
Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home
7 N Main St
Franklinville, NY 14737
(716) 676-3242
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Calvary Community Chapel
11022 Rt. 16
Delevan, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Calvary Community Chapel
11022 Rt. 16
Delevan, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denton Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denton E. Willett


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denton E. Willett Obituary
RUSHFORD - Denton E. Willett, of West Branch Road, formerly of Machias, died Friday (July 26, 2019) at the Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, in Springville.

Friends may gather with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 10, at the Calvery Community Chapel, in Delevan, where his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m.

A complete obituary will be published Aug. 4 in the Olean Times Herald.

Arrangements are under the direction of Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home in Franklinville.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now