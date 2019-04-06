CARTHAGE - Mr. Derek Lee Nickerson, 52, of Carthage, formerly of Salamanca and Orlando, Fla., died Thursday (April 4, 2019) at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, following a long illness.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, and will be announced with a complete obituary.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019