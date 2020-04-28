|
|
RUSHFORD - Dewey John Perry Jr., of 8958 Lower St., died Sunday (April 26, 2020) in Cuba Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 24, 1930, in Oakland, a son of the late Dewey and Ruth Pennock Perry Sr.. On Dec. 23, 1948, he married Bernice Sylor, who survives.
Dewey was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1948 to 1952. During his first years in the Army, Dewey was stationed in occupied Japan, until he returned to the U.S. in April of 1950. On Oct. 22, 1950, he was recalled to serve in the 25th Infantry Division. During his service he earned three Bronze Service Stars.
He was member of the D. Victor Thomas Post No. 1155 of Fillmore; the Franklinville VFW Post 9487; the Short Tract Fire Department; and the Short Tract United Methodist Church.
Dewey enjoyed fishing, telling bad jokes repeatedly and working hard as a truck driver to provide for his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Loriene (Pete) Fuller of Caneadea, Rondus (Paul) Miller of Fillmore, Lyall (Becky) Perry of Georgia and Kevin (Peggy) Perry of Java Village; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Linderman of Hinsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, David Perry; a grandson, Scott Fuller; two brothers, William Perry and Robert Perry; and a sister, Suzy Baker.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Short Tract Cemetery, Short Tract.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired may be made to Short Tract Fire Department.
Online condolences may be made at koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2020