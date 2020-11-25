1/1
Diana E. Wilkinson
1939 - 2020
LITTLE GENESEE - Diana E. Wilkinson, 81, of 7508 Miller Hollow Road, passed away Tuesday (Nov. 24 2020).

Born April 11, 1939, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of Fred and Wilma Ackerman Bartlett. Diana married Robert D. Wilkinson on April 12, 1958, in Bolivar. Mr. Wilkinson preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2014.

She was a graduate of Bolivar Central School, Class of 1957.

Diana was a employee of the former Clark Brothers Co., Olean. Later she was the secretary to the principal at Bolivar Central School in the early 70s. She was also a bank teller at the First Trust Bank in Bolivar, and Olean Dresser Credit Union, Cornell University Cooperative Extension in Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties, retiring in 2004.

Diana was a member of the West Clarksville Baptist Church. Diana was known for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed family celebrations and spending time with her many friends. Diana was a true blessing to all who knew her.

Surviving are three daughters, Debra (Bradley) Sexton of Bolivar, Kristin (Eugene) Robak of Little Genesee and Sue (Patrick) Kayes of Bolivar; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Sally (Richard) Harmon of Richburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred D. Bartlett.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Nov. 27, 2020) at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc., Bolivar. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 28, 2020) at the West Clarksville Baptist Church. Pastor Wayne Hart will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Lawn Cemetery, Bolivar.

Memorials may be made to West Clarksville Baptist Church, 9003 County Road 5, Bolivar N.Y. 14715.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Schaffner Funeral Home Inc
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
West Clarksville Baptist Church
