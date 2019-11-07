|
|
ALLEGANY - Diana M. Rzepka, 83, of 153 W. Main St., passed away Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born May 19, 1936, in Olean, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Doris A. Stephan Wenzel Sr. On April 23, 1955, in Allegany, she married Eugene A. "Zep" Rzepka Sr., who predeceased her May 10, 1998.
Diana was a 1953 graduate of Allegany Central School. She worked locally for many years in the banking industry. She started with the former First National Bank in 1970 and retired in 1992 from Manufacturer's Hanover, having worked in branches in both Allegany and Olean.
She was always a busy woman and enjoyed raising her family and being active in local organizations in Allegany. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and also the Sixty Plus in Allegany, where she organized many of the scheduled trips for the members. She also served as the correspondence secretary for the Allegany Central School Alumni Association and, for a brief time, was a deputy mayor of Allegany.
Diana was dedicated to serving as a member of the Allegany Fireman's Auxiliary and was a secretary and treasurer of the Allegany Board of Fire Commissioners. She also was a very involved member of the Allegany American Legion Auxiliary.
She found much joy in her family, and much joy being with her awesome friends group.
Surviving are four children, Eugene (Robyn) Rzepka Jr. of Arlington, Texas, and Debra (James) Simpson, Timothy (Linda) Rzepka and Victoria (Thomas) Stayer, all of Allegany; nine grandchildren, Gregory Rzepka, Jennifer Rzepka, Joel Simpson, Scott Simpson, Samuel Simpson, Adam Rzepka, Kelly Rzepka, Matthew Stayer and Amanda Leoni; eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Kendall, Whitney, Anderson, Ruby, Merrick, Elliott and Jack; one brother, Robert J. (Donna) Wenzel Jr. of Allegany; five sisters, Anita (Joseph) Wesley of Allegany, Sara (Stan) Slevinski of South Bend, Ind., Patricia (Lewis) Dickens of Las Vegas, Nev., Judith Burns of Palm City, Fla. and Linda (Robert) Cassellari of Arlington, Va.; and many close nieces and nephews. She was looking forward to the birth of a new great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Carl Wenzel in Vietnam in 1965; and a great-granddaughter, Hazel in 2017.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 8, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 9, 2019) in the funeral home. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Allegany Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Allegany Engine Co., 188 W. Main St., Allegany, NY 14706; or to the Allegany American Legion, P.O. Box 233, Allegany, NY 14706.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 7, 2019