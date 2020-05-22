Diana Rae (Davis) Whitten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Diana Rae Whitten was called home to be with Jesus at 5:49 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020.

She was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., to the late Irvin and Mildred Compfort Davis. On May 11, 1968, in Olean, she married James Whitten of Red Bank. On the 11th they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage.

Diana graduated from Hinsdale Central School and attended Tennessee Temple University. She worked at Eastman Kodak for 34 years.

She tirelessly worked and helped provide for her family. Diana loved Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia, where she taught Sunday School for 25 years. While in Olean she attended the Five Mile Baptist in Allegany, N.Y., which she also loved.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Olean and Cuba Lake, N.Y., six months out of the year. Her favorite thing to do was drive her boat on Cuba Lake.

Diana is survived by her husband; her son, Jim (Sarah) Whitten; her daughter, Theresa (Ben) Beevers; her grandchildren, Savanna, Julianna, Hannah and Jimmy, all of the West Columbia area; her brother, David Davis of Landing, N.J.; and four sisters, Carolyn Davis and Victoria (Roy) Hedlund of Olean, Marian (Stephen) Bolles and Beverly Roth of Allegany.

Diana is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jay (Butch) Davis.

Graveside services were held May 12, 2020, at Celestial Memorial Gardens in Columbia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Graveside service
Celestial Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved