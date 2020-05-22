COLUMBIA, S.C. - Diana Rae Whitten was called home to be with Jesus at 5:49 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020.



She was born Nov. 21, 1942, in Olean, N.Y., to the late Irvin and Mildred Compfort Davis. On May 11, 1968, in Olean, she married James Whitten of Red Bank. On the 11th they would have celebrated 52 years of marriage.



Diana graduated from Hinsdale Central School and attended Tennessee Temple University. She worked at Eastman Kodak for 34 years.



She tirelessly worked and helped provide for her family. Diana loved Grace Baptist Church in West Columbia, where she taught Sunday School for 25 years. While in Olean she attended the Five Mile Baptist in Allegany, N.Y., which she also loved.



She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Olean and Cuba Lake, N.Y., six months out of the year. Her favorite thing to do was drive her boat on Cuba Lake.



Diana is survived by her husband; her son, Jim (Sarah) Whitten; her daughter, Theresa (Ben) Beevers; her grandchildren, Savanna, Julianna, Hannah and Jimmy, all of the West Columbia area; her brother, David Davis of Landing, N.J.; and four sisters, Carolyn Davis and Victoria (Roy) Hedlund of Olean, Marian (Stephen) Bolles and Beverly Roth of Allegany.



Diana is preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Jay (Butch) Davis.



Graveside services were held May 12, 2020, at Celestial Memorial Gardens in Columbia.

