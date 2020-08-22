OTTO - Diane H. Sawyer, 82, of Otto and Cattaraugus, entered into rest Sunday (Aug. 16, 2020).
She was born Nov. 26, 1937, in Otto, to the late Elroy and late Arlene Manning. Diane was married to the late Donald Sawyer.
Diane loved watching New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills games, knitting and playing euchre with her close friends on Thursdays. Diane's appointments were not allowed to be scheduled to interfere with Thursday card games! She was also a member of the Cardinal Hills Golf Club with her husband.
Diane was married to the late Donald Sawyer.
She was a loving mother who is survived by her children, Thomas (Toni) Sawyer of Orchard Park, Lynn (late Daniel) Borowiak of Forestville, Robert (Amy) Sawyer of Cattaraugus, Lisa (Bill) Gunning of Salamanca, Daniel Sawyer of Eden and Scott (Tracy) Sawyer of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren, Joshua Sawyer, Meg (Andy) Parsons, Aaron (Alycia) Sawyer, Melissa Borowiak, Jason (Lauren) Hill, Sean (Melissa) Hill and Jaime Sawyer; and great-grandchildren, Ally, Kayla, Jackson, Wyatt and Elena.
Besides her parents and husband, Diane was predeceased by her son-in-law, Daniel; and grandson, Jaye Borowiak.
Burial will be in North Otto Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chautauqua County Hospice, 20 Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750.
Arrangements entrusted to DiStasio Funeral Home Inc., Cattaraugus.
Online condolences may be made at distasiofuneralhome.com.