SALAMANCA - Mrs. Diane L. Kennedy, 71, of Broad Street, Salamanca, died Friday (May 29, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete, and under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rorurke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 1, 2020.