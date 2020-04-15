|
SPRINGVILLE - Diane Marie Pfeffer, a lovely, loyal Christian woman, left this world Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020) to reach her destination to be with the Lord.
Diane was an elementary teacher for 24 years at Colden Elementary and West Valley Central School.
She was an avid member of the Ashford Historical Society, serving as the president for several years. She was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she served in many roles over the years.
She enjoyed learning new things and was a member of the Ashford Quilt Club. After retiring, Diane and John spent many years together gardening, traveling and spending time with their family. She was simply the best wife, mom and grandmother.
Diane is now in a better place with her mother, Doris Irene Fox and her father, Arthur Richard Fox. She was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior, she was faithful to her family and her profession and her kindness shone through right to the very end, Hallelujah and love forever from "yer John."
Leaving behind in this world are her loving family. Diane is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, John E. Pfeffer; her children, John A. (Leanne) Pfeffer and her daughter, Leanna L. (Mark) Pfeffer; her brother, James A. Fox; and her grandchildren, Emil John and EmmaLea Star Erlandson, John "JD" Douglas, Daniel Charles and Allison Annemarie Pfeffer. She was also Aunt Diane to five nieces and three nephews.
Not a birthday was missed without a card from her.
A memorial service is being planned when all who loved Diane can gather to share in our joy of being so very fortunate to have known her.
Memorials in her memory can be made to the Ashford Food Pantry or St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Diane lived a life of faith and relied on God's Word to guide her, "Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." John 14:27.
Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2020