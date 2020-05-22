Diane Marie Wenke
1958 - 2020
OLEAN - Diane Marie Wenke went to Heaven on Tuesday (May 19, 2020), after almost 62 years of injecting happiness into all who knew her.

Diane was born Oct. 26, 1958, to James Bonaventure and Nina Mae Klice. On April 19, 1980, at St. Mary of the Angels Church in Olean, she married Bob Wenke. Together they raised two boys, Roger and Trevor, whom Diane loved with all her heart. The boys gave Diane her most treasured gifts of five grandchildren, Evan, Dylan, Megan, Robbie and Jake.

Diane's smile, gigantic heart, and tremendous laugh will leave a void in this world that will never be filled, nor will her spot on the "Dream Team" or "Fab 5."

Diane leaves behind Bob, Roger, Trev, Tiarra and Trish; and her sister, Nancy. Also, she leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Jenny Augostini and Molly Grant; and her brothers-in-law, Matt and Tony Wenke.

She was predeceased by both her parents; and two brothers, LeRoy Klice and Jim Klice.

There will be no visitation, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

If anyone would like to donate to a cause in her name, please consider either Oishei Children's Hospital, 818 Ellicott St., Buffalo, NY 14203; or the Tyler Bihler Memorial Scholarship, 301 N. Union St #203, Olean, NY 14760.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.

Published in Olean Times Herald on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
