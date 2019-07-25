OLEAN - Dina M. Clarke, of 532 N. Clark St., passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, after a long illness.



Born May 29, 1934, in Olean, she was the daughter of the late Vittorio and Domenica Migliorelli Perugini. On Aug. 11, 1956, at St. John's Church in Olean, she married Robert W. Clarke, who survives.



Dina was a 1953 graduate of Olean High School. She first worked for the former Hi-Q and then worked for 25 years for the former AM&A's and Bon-Ton in the cosmetic department.



Dina was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Parish.



She loved traveling, cooking and was proud of achieving a lifelong dream of writing a family cookbook. Most of all, she truly loved spending time with her family.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Valarie Blaske Siago of Olean, Paula (Melvin) Faulkner of Olean, Anthony (Laura) Clarke of Bradford, Pa., Patrice (Peter) Sherwin of Wilmington, Del., and Matthew (Michelle) Clarke of Painsville, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister-in law, Helen Perugini; a brother-in-law, Chuck (Ann) Clarke; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by one brother, Angelo Perugini; and two sisters, Armeda Bailey and Anelia Sallazzo.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (July 26, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 a.m. prayer service Saturday (July 27, 2019) at the funeral home, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 25, 2019