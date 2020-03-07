|
OLEAN - Dolores E. Sims, 91, of 301 W. Henley St., passed away on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Pines Healthcare and Rehab Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and was a daughter of William Harris and Beatrice Catherine Griffin Brown. On Aug. 30, 1952, in Niagara Falls, Canada, she married her husband of 45 years, William Edward Sims, who predeceased her on Oct. 13, 1997.
Dolores was a 1946 graduate of Niagara Falls High School, Ontario, Canada. She lived in a number of places, including Niagara Falls; Canton, Ohio for 25 years; and most recently Olean, since 2011.
While in Canton, she worked as a nurse's aide, at the House of Loretto Nursing Home, for about 15 years.
She enjoyed gardening and dancing, but most of all raising her family, whom she loved dearly, and she enjoyed spending time with them.
She volunteered at the Kingwood Center Botanical Garden, in Mansfield, Ohio, for several years.
Dolores is survived by six children, Jennifer A. Burdsall of Cuba, Eileen P. Kay of Rochester, Mary C. (Peter) Ash of Olean, Paul C. (Roxanne) Sims of Tennessee, and Elizabeth A. Sims and William E. Sims, both of Ohio; 18 grandchildren, William, Kristen, Erin, Matthew, Joseph, Tara, David, Sarah, Maria, Peter, Kristen, Emily, Katherine, Alexandra, Curtis, Anna, Olivia and Maria; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Anne M. Jurayj of Chicago, Ill.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean. An Incense Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at 6:30 pm.
Funeral Services will be held, beginning with a prayer service at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the funeral home, followed by a Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Maronite Rite Catholic Church, 1102 Walnut St., Olean. The Rev. Tanios Mouanes, pastor, will celebrate. Burial will be at the North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Care & Hospice, 1225 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760 or to the Friends of the Pines, 2245 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 7, 2020