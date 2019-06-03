ALLEGANY - Dolores F. "Dolly" Estes, of King Street, passed away Sunday (June 2, 2019) at the Absolut of Allegany, after a long illness.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday (June 6, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday (June 7, 2019) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John's Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Tuesday edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 3, 2019